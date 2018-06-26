Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 26.06.2018 | 8:12 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan hopes he has touched hearts and lives of people during his 26 years journey in Bollywood

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, the charming Badshah of Bollywood, has given the world a new definition of romance. From TV actor to Bollywood superstar, the actor is just hustling hard. As he continues to be the King Khan of Bollywood, SRK has completed 26 years in the film. He hopes he has touched the hearts and lives of people with his work during his long journey.

Shah Rukh Khan hopes he has touched hearts and lives of people during his 26 years journey in Bollywood

Taking to his Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Tomorrow will be exactly half a lifetime of being ‘others’. Expressing love,happiness, sadness,dancing,falling & flying. Hope I hav touched small bits of ur hearts & hope I can do so for the whole lifetime… ’रोशनी मेरी बहुत दूर तक जायेगी, पर शर्त यह है, की सलीखे से जलाओ मुझको ‘.”

Shah Rukh Khan made his acting debut with TV show Fauji followed by Circus. His film Deewana with Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor won him appreciated. Some of his iconic films include  Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Darr, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dil To Pagal Hai, Swades, Chak De! India, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Chennai Express, Om Shanti Om, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s next film Zero is helmed by Aanand L Rai. He will essay the role of a vertically challenged man. Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma star in leading roles. This film will not only show SRK in a different avatar but will have some of the most amazing cameos. Salman Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt among others. This will be, technically, the last film of late actress Sridevi. Zero is slated to release on December 21, 2018.

Also Read : WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan giving a kiss to a toddler at the airport is adorable

