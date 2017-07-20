Shah Rukh Khan gets relief from Gujarat High Court in the fatal mishap case during Raees’ promotions

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one busy man these days. While on one hand, he is all geared up for the release of Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal, on the other hand, he is super busy with the shooting of his under production film.

Recently, the Gujarat High Court granted relief to Shah Rukh Khan and also stayed the court proceedings which were initiated against him in

the much talked about fatal mishap, which had happened at the Vadodara railway station during the film promotions of Raees. After a brief hearing of the said case, Justice A.J. Desai ordered to stay the proceedings till September 25. The said court also nullified the state government’s argument wherein they had stated that Shah Rukh Khan had thrown a T-shirt and soft balls at the huge crowd which had gathered at the platform, and which also formed the reason for the stampede.

Shah Rukh Khan’s lawyer, on his part, said that, Shah Rukh Khan had stepped out of the train for mere 20 seconds and threw T-shirts and soft balls towards the crowd. Readers may recall that the stampede caused had also resulted in the unfortunate death of one person.

On the films’ front, besides Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for Anand L Rai’s untitled film, in which he will be playing the role of a dwarf.