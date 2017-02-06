Shah Rukh Khan finishes look test for the dwarf film, shoot begins in March

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan has announced that he will be playing a dwarf, the film has triggered ample curiousity. Amidst all the speculations, soon comparisons were being drawn with a similar role that was played by the South superstar and Shah Rukh’s friend Kamal Haasan in Appu Raja. However, Shah Rukh Khan has denied any resemblance.

The superstar Khan maintained that his look is very different from the one in Appu Raja. In fact, they will start prep on the same in the next couple of days and that they will be releasing the look properly so that people accept their efforts. They have already done the look test successfully revealed the actor.

Denying yet another rumour about the film being named as ‘Bandhua’, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned that they are still working on the title and that the title ‘Bandhua’ is for some other film.

As far as Aanand L. Rai’s next on dwarf is concerned, according to Shah Rukh Khan, the film is slated to go on floor on March 12 and they will be shooting for about five to six months or may be more. The details of the leading lady of the film are yet to be revealed.