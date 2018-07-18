WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan shoots for Aanand L Rai’s Zero at Marine Drive in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan along with his family went on a fun filled trip to Barcelona and picture of the same went viral on Instagram. While Gauri Khan recently shared a glimpse of her New York trip where she is bonding with her daughter Suhana, let us tell you that hubby Shah Rukh Khan is in Mumbai. The actor is reportedly wrapping up work commitments especially Zero.

We hear that Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai to June 25 and since then, he has been focusing on Zero. The Anand L. Rai directorial is hardly five months away from its release and is currently in its final schedule. Whereas, wife Gauri Khan took off to the Big Apple to spend some time with her kids.

Speaking of his Mumbai schedule, reports have it that Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted in the city’s much talked about location Marine Drive. The actor, who was shooting for Zero, around the promenade, also had to encounter fans who created a furore after they saw the Bollywood superstar filming. The shooting was said to be a night schedule that was said to have continued until wee hours of the morning.

If these reports are to be believed, while Shah Rukh Khan will wrap up these portions soon, Katrina Kaif too is said to join this schedule. While the actress has already shot for major portions from the film along with Shah Rukh Khan, she is expected to film the final song of the film along with the superstar.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan recently completed one major schedule of the film in the U.S where he also shot at the science centre NASA. The said shoot schedule also had him reuniting with his favourite co-star Anushka Sharma. R Madhavan is also said to have shot for a guest appearance during this schedule.

Speaking of Zero, the film is said to feature Shah Rukh Khan in the role of a vertically challenged person. It is slated to release on December 21.