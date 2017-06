If there is anyone who justifies the saying ‘been there, done that’, then, it has to be the eternal ‘King Khan’ aka Shah Rukh Khan. While on one hand, he has done a variety of roles, on the other hand, he has practically endorsed almost every product under the sun.

As per Bollywood Hungama’s reliable sources, Shah Rukh Khan is now all set to endorse ‘Denver’ brand of deodorants.

The official announcement of the same is awaited.