After Shah Rukh Khan, Emraan Hashmi to play a dwarf in Nikhil Advani’s next film

Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan has done versatile roles on big screen. From a villain to a hero to an action star, the actor has done it all. Now, SRK will be seen in a never before seen avatar. He will play a dwarf in Aanand L. Rai’s next film.

If the reports are to be believed, Emraan Hashmi will soon start his next project which is very different from what he has done earlier. Emraan will be playing a role of a dwarf in his next film. However, unlike Shah Rukh Khan, Emraan’s character will be a negative one. The film will be produced by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Mohit Suri. The film is being written by Milap Zaveri.

Besides this, Emraan Hashmi recently wrapped up shooting for the Milan Luthria’s next film Baadshaho. It stars Ajay Devgn, Esha Gupta and Ileana D’cruz.