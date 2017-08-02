Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.08.2017 | 10:06 PM IST

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
WHAT Shah Rukh Khan had a drunken girl hanging onto him when Imtiaz Ali met him for the first time

Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali are collaborating for the very first time for a romantic comedy in Jab Harry Met Sejal. While the film is all set to hit the screens this Friday, Imtiaz Ali has made some interesting revelation about meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the very first time.

In a candid interview with a tabloid, Imtiaz Ali recalled how and when he met Shah Rukh Khan. He remembered that it was a film festival in London when many celebrities were invited including SRK. Imtiaz revealed that everyone was hanging out when he saw Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan coming through a narrow aisle in the hotel with a drunk girl hanging on to SRK.

Imtiaz Ali further revealed that the girl was a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan. So, when she approached him, SRK was dealing with her gracefully without demeaning her while his wife Gauri Khan accompanied him and tried to deal with the fan. He said that SRK was being nice to the girl. When SRK saw Imtiaz Ali, he stopped to have a conversation with him while the girl kept saying ‘Oh Shah Rukh, Oh Shah Rukh’. He continued talking to Imtiaz Ali while taking care of the girl. Being a gentleman, SRK put the girl’s arm on one side of his shoulder and continued the conversation with Imtiaz. Later, SRK asked Imtiaz to meet him to discuss his film stories. This was after Jab We Met had released.

Meanwhile, Jab Harry Met Sejal starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma is all set to release on August 4, 2017.

