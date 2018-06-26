Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Naseeruddin Shah among record-setting 928 new members invited by The Academy

Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Naseeruddin Shah, Ali Fazal, Madhabi Mukherjee, Aditya Chopra are among 928 new members who have been invited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to the Oscars 2018. In a special announcement made by the Academy, this is to enhance diversity with 49 percent female invitees and 38 percent are people of colour.

The artistes from all around the world, 59 countries to be precise, have been invited as the members. Besides our coveted actors, designers Manish Malhotra and Dolly Ahluwalia, musicians Usha Khanna and Sneha Khanwalkar have also been invited.

Music Maestro A.R.Rahman, Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan are already the Academy members.

Here’s the complete list of all the Indians and their work mentioned on the Academy list

Actors:

Madhuri Dixit: Bucket List, Devdas

Ali Fazal: Victoria & Abdul, Furious 7

Anil Kapoor: Slumdog Millionaire, Taal

Shah Rukh Khan: Chennai Express, Devdas

Madhabi Mukherjee: The Big City, Charulata

Naseeruddin Shah: The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Monsoon Wedding

Soumitra Chatterjee: Bridge, Days and Night in the Forest

Tabu: Life of Pi, The Namesake

Cinematographers:

Anil Mehta: Secret Superstar, Rockstar

Costume Designers:

Dolly Ahluwalia: Haider, Vicky Donor

Manish Malhotra: Kal Ho Naa Ho, Om Shanti Om

Designers:

Subrata Chakraborty: 24, Haider

Amit Ray: Rangoon, Haider

Musicians:

Usha Khanna: Khandala House, Ali Baba and 40 Thieves

Sneha Khanwalkar: Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Gangs of Wasseypur

Editors:

Ballu Saluja: Dangal, Touring Talkies

Producers:

Guneet Monga: The Lunchbox, Masaan

Aditya Chopra: Sultan, Veer Zaara

