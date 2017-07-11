Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and others condemn Amarnath Yatra terror attack

The beginning of the week turned out to be tragic when people were attacked at the Amarnath Yatra on Monday evening. The attacks took place at two different places in Anantnag district of Kashmir.

The Amarnath terror attack killed seven pilgrims, including five women, when a bus carrying at least 56 passengers was attacked by militants. This terror attack has angered everyone.

A flood of reactions from the Bollywood industry filled the social media with prayers for the victims’ families. Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi and Alia Bhatt among others condemned the dastardly attack.

Saddening to see innocent lives being taken. Prayers for the victims & may God give strength to the families of the #AmarnathYatra pilgrims — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 10, 2017

Attack on innocent #AmarnathYatra pilgrims is a low of another level! Angry and sad…prayers for all those affected. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 10, 2017

Deeply saddened and appalled by the attacks on the #AmarnathYatra pilgrims….thoughts and prayers with the grieving families …… — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 10, 2017

Shocked by the #AmarnathTerrorAttack!!!! Thoughts and prayers for the families who have to deal with this monstrous act! It just terrible! — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) July 11, 2017

Totally shocked and disturbed with the news about the #AmarnathYatra. Don’t understand how can such people exist. Terrorist are cowards — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 10, 2017

Thoughts and prayers to the people who lost their families in the #AmarnathYatra attack. How can someone attack people on a peaceful path — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 10, 2017

Shocked & Disturbed by the news of the amaranth yatra terrorist attack…my prayers with the victims & their families… #AmarnathYatra — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 10, 2017

#AmaranthYatraAttack surely stemmed out of a coward brain and a cold heart! Sad. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 11, 2017

Citizens who chose to continue to go on #AmaranthYatra this morning prove we are united by love and faith. No terror can divide us. #India — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 11, 2017

The attack on #AmarnathYatra pilgrims is deplorable… shame on the perpetrators and hope justice is delivered swiftly. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 10, 2017

What a cruel world we live in. How can innocent lives be taken while on a pilgramage? Prayers and strength to all the families #Amarnath — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) July 11, 2017

Tragic night. 1st Monday of the auspicious month of Sharavan and this attack on the devotees of Lord Shiva. #AmarnathTerrorAttack — URVASHI RAUTELA (@URautelaForever) July 11, 2017

Last night’s terrorist attack on the #AmarnathYatra is deeply saddening My prayers and condolences go out to the families of the pilgrims — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) July 10, 2017

Terror attack on innocent pilgrims #AmarnathYatra no words strong enuf to condemn the dastardly act.

Perpetrators must be brot 2 book asap — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) July 10, 2017

This is very sad! And alarming. When will people see that life lost is life lost? ???? People understand religion,not God. And kill for it. https://t.co/WZ9TWSNHCn — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) July 10, 2017

Shocked & saddened by the terror attack on #AmarnathYatra pilgrims. They want to divide us but let us be ONE against terror???????? #UnitedweStand — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) July 10, 2017

What purpose could this cowardly violence lead to..condolences to the families of the ones lost ???? hunt the responsible down #AmarnathYatra — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 10, 2017

Deeply condemn the dreadful #AmarnathYatra attack!Heartfelt condolences & prayers for the families of the victims, very saddening & tragic!???? — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) July 10, 2017

For years Kashmiri Muslims have helped Hindu brothers undertake #AmarnathYatra.Shame on terrorists. We will not let hate win#UnitedWeStand — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) July 10, 2017