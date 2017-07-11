Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 11.07.2017 | 8:51 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and others condemn Amarnath Yatra terror attack

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
The beginning of the week turned out to be tragic when people were attacked at the Amarnath Yatra on Monday evening. The attacks took place at two different places in Anantnag district of Kashmir.

The Amarnath terror attack killed seven pilgrims, including five women, when a bus carrying at least 56 passengers was attacked by militants. This terror attack has angered everyone.

A flood of reactions from the Bollywood industry filled the social media with prayers for the victims’ families. Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi and Alia Bhatt among others condemned the dastardly attack.

