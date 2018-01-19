Shabana Azmi speaks up in favour of the Supreme Court’s decision on Padmaavat

Tweeting on Twitter apart, there has not been much reaction, let alone sharp objections, to the attempts to smother Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat by fringe groups. But after the honourable Supreme Court declared the ban on the film null and void in four Indian states, Shabana Azmi spoke up at length.

Says the intrepid actress-activist, “I welcome the SC decision on Padmaavat. The film has been cleared by the CBFC. Of what value is it if the State cannot defend its own certificate? The filmmaker has been crying hoarse that there is nothing objectionable in the film the CBFC has cleared it. I’m sure it will become a huge success and I wish it all the best.”

Like all of us Shabana is worried about the fringe groups who have openly threatened Deepika Padukone. “There remains the unresolved matter of no action being taken on those who placed a bounty on Deepika’s head and publicly threatened in full view of the media, to burn her alive!!! They are roaming free with impunity!”

Shabana Azmi rightly demands punitive measures against the disruptive fringe elements. “Immediate action needs to be taken against these criminal elements so as to send out a clear signal to the country that the dignity of women is supreme and neither abusive language nor violent threats will go unpunished. The law of the land must apply with immediate effect so that a strong message is conveyed that the Government has zero tolerance for violence or a call to violence against any citizen of this country.”