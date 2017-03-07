Shabana Azmi to sing for Nandita Das’ Manto

Nandita Das, who is excited to see the way her ambitious venture Manto shaping up, was more than happy to have Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the role of the poet. Yet another stalwart added to the casting list is Shabana Azmi who will be seen as musician-singer Jaddanbhai.

Very few may be aware that Shabana’s character Jaddanbhai was the mother of renowned yesteryear actress Nargis. Since she plays the role of a singer on screen, it seems that Nandita Das wanted Shabana to sing for real in the film. Talking about how nervous she is, Shabana also added that she isn’t aware if she has to sing with musical accompaniments or whether it will be live.

Let us remind you that this is not the first time where Shabana has attempted singing or playback singing for a film. In fact, in her previous Bengali film Sonata, directed by Aparna Sen, Shabana sang two Rabindranath classics ‘Aaji Jharer Raate’ and ‘Sokhi Andhare’.

On the other hand, Shabana Azmi is gearing up to speak at the House of Lords in London on March 9 about identity and integration. She is also excited about the American production, Jennifer Reeder’s Signature Move in which she plays a mother obsessed with her daughter’s marriage.