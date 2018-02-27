Shabana Azmi cancels Holi party after Sridevi’s sudden demise

The nation is still in shock since the news broke about the untimely demise of veteran actress Sridevi on February 24. While earlier reports suggested cardiac arrest as the death cause, autopsy reports revealed drowning in bathtub as the cause. The autopsy reports were released on Monday evening which revealed the forensics found traces of alcohol in her system. The Kapoor family and the industry is waiting for Sridevi’s mortal remains to reach Mumbai from Dubai. As a mark of respect, Shabana Azmi has cancelled their upcoming Holi party.

Shabana Azmi, on Monday, took to Twitter to share that she and Javed Akhtar will be cancelling their annual Holi party. In the wake of sudden demise of Sridevi, this was the decision made as a mark of respect. “Our Holi party at Janki Kurir stands cancelled on March 2 in the wake of Sridevi’s passing away,” Shabana tweeted on Monday.

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar were one of the few guests who visited Anil Kapoor’s residence on Sunday. As soon as the news broke of the Sridevi’s demise, they reached his residence to pay last respects to the veteran actress.

Meanwhile, Dubai police is completing all the procedures thoroughly before they can hand over Sridevi’s mortal remains to Boney Kapoor and family. Her daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, are currently residing at Anil Kapoor’s house. The reports have suggested that the mortal remains will be brought today to Mumbai. The last rites will be performed post that.