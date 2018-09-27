After the sexual harassment allegations made by Tanushree Dutta, filmmaker Sarang comes out in support of Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta, who has stayed away from the world of Bollywood, is making news in media reports of late for her latest revelations. With #MeToo campaign gaining momentum, it seems to have inspired the actress who has now made SHOCKING allegations against veteran actor Nana Patekar. The actress accused the actor of sexually harassing her whilst they were shooting for a song ‘Nathni Utaro’ for the film Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008. With the recent accusations made, the director of the film in question, Rakesh Sarang has come out in support of Nana Patekar.

Earlier, when the actress had quit the film Horn Ok Pleassss a decade ago, the makers had alleged that she behaved unprofessionally. And now, the actress has come out to claim that Nana Patekar had tried misbehaving with her during the dance and had tried to grab her and push her. She also alleged that Nana insisted on doing the song ‘Nathni Utaro’ with her despite it being a solo number. She even maintained in reports that she had rehearsed for it solo. Denying that the number was a solo female number, Sarang asserted that if Tanushree had done rehearsals she would be aware that the song also had a male voice.

Speaking on how Nana Patekar treated her during the song, Sarang alleged that Tanushree misunderstood the actions of the actor. According to his quotes that he has given to the media recently, Sarang has claimed that Tanushree Dutta misjudged everything including Nana’s encouragement. Rakesh Sarang has mentioned that he was shooting for a song after many years because of which he was just super excited. Furthermore, Sarang also asserted that no one would try to harass someone in front of 400 people.

Sarang was of the opinion that if someone like a boss has to harass their employee, they would call them to their cabin. But Nana and Tanushree were shooting for the song amidst 400 people and hence he questioned as to how Nana will take advantage of someone in front of so many people.

Sarang also went to add that Tanushree had approached CINTAA in 2008 regarding the matter and her concerns were heard and resolved. He concluded by stating that they had conceded to her demands then and now that she has once again thrown these allegations, Nana can take legal recourse against her.

