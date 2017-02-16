Security for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh enrage neighbours

Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insaan, popularly known for his MSG franchise of films, recently shifted to a duplex flat in a plush locality Juhu in suburban Mumbai. In fact, marking his arrival, Mrs. Funnybones aka Twinkle Khanna even took to social media to share her tongue-in-cheek comment about him. And now the kind of security that the society has been subjected to has irked its members.

Several residents of the society in question, Riviera Co-operative Housing Society had complained against the constant long security check they have to undergo to enter their own residences. Apparently the saint is accompanied by a troupe of 30 armed policemen who occupy an entire ground floor of the building and it has left the residents staying in two buildings of the society, Riviera and Riviera Beach miffed.

Besides the extensive check, the residents have further complained about the lack of space as children are unable to play around so many security personnel. Chairman of the society Suresh Jasani asserted on the complaints adding that there is constant traffic with many vehicles coming in and leaving the premises. On the other hand, the spokesperson of Guru Ram Rahim Singh, Aditya Insaan maintained that these allegations are false and appropriate action will be taken against such defamatory material being spread against the spiritual guru.

For the uninitiated, Guru Ram Rahim Singh heads the organization named Dera Sacha Sauda, a cult that has immense followers in North India, especially in the Punjab and Haryana regions. He recently became popular for the MSG movies in which he not only plays the lead role but also writers, directs and produces the film.