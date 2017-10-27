“Secret Superstar to release in China in a month or two”, confirms Aamir Khan

Ever since the overseas market became big in the 90s, Bollywood filmmakers have been in for a treat. After all, it gave a hope that the films could earn more now that there’s an audience outside the Indian subcontinent who consume our films and watch it in theatres in hordes. Then in the last decade, a new overseas market opened up – China. The number of Hindi films released in the neighbouring country is still quite less due to the restrictions placed by the government there. Yet, quite a few Bollywood films have released and done great business. The advantage in China is that it has a large number of screens and crores of moviegoing audiences.

For some reason, Aamir Khan’s films have done the most business in China. It all started with the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots that emerged as a huge hit. Then the 2014 alien comedy PK did even better. However, the film that stunned everyone was Dangal, released last year in India. It released in China in May 2017 and collected more than Rs. 1000 crores. What worked was that Aamir Khan had won the trust of the audience and also the topic of Dangal touched the hearts of the viewers.

And now, the big question that remains is whether Aamir’s latest film Secret Superstar will also get a release in China? Aamir Khan has a supporting role in the film but the subject of the film, like Dangal, talks about women empowerment and the difficulties faced by girls in achieving success. Hence, Secret Superstar has chances of exceling in Chinese market.

At the success bash of Secret Superstar, Aamir Khan was asked to comment on Secret Superstar’s Chinese release. The superstar admitted that a release in the neighbouring country is definitely on the anvil. He said, “The film is all set to release in China in a month or two.”

That should definitely benefit the film, especially considering that it has underperformed in India. Secret Superstar had a wide release and had procured almost 45-50% of the shows in major multiplex chains. This is despite its niche content and clash with a biggie like Golmaal Again. In spite of the great reviews, the occupancy of Secret Superstar remained low, prompting Aamir to give away some of the Secret Superstar shows to Golmaal Again. But in terms of cost, Secret Superstar is a winner. On this, Aamir Khan stated, “Box office numbers is one yardstick of gauging a film’s success. In that regard, the collections are double the film’s costs till date. As per industry norms, Secret Superstar will be called a super-hit. Normally, we call a film that recovers its money as a ‘Hit’ film. Numbers are anyways not that important for me. My only concern is that we are able to make profit and recover our investment.”

When asked to comment on the overseas business, he said, “Secret Superstar is doing very well internationally also. The reactions from all over the world are very positive.”