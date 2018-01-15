Second disclaimer required for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat for certification

It seems unlikely if not entirely impossible that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s beleaguered Padmaavat would release for the Republic Day weekend, as it is being speculated. Apparently a second disclaimer was required before the censor certificate is given. While the first disclaimer was about historical veracity, the second disclaimer had to do with geographical authenticity.

Says the CBFC source, “The first disclaimer was regarding the historical facts that have gone into the film. Rather than claim to be a work of fiction, as they had claimed earlier, their disclaimer suggested that the film was partially based on historical facts. This is when we had to bring in the expert opinion of historians on the censor panel.”

The second disclaimer has to do with names of places. “Real cities are mentioned but their geographical and historical accuracy is questionable in the film. Some of these places mentioned did not exist during the 14th century. So we’ve asked for disclaimer regarding the use of names of places. This is tricky since the places exist on maps. But not in the geopolitical perspective that they’re mentioned in the film.”

As of now, the much talked about and highly controversial film, Padmavaat that stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor is slated to hit screens on January 25.