SCOOP: Will we get to see Anil Kapoor – Madhuri Dixit back on screen for Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal?

This has got to be one of the biggest news of 2017! Indra Kumar has approached Madhuri Dixit Nene for the third franchise of the Dhamaal series, to play the romantic lead opposite Anil Kapoor. The Anil-Madhuri pair on screens has always sizzled on screen and will prove to be an exciting combination again in Total Dhamaal. If the actress gives her nod to the film, it will be her first movie after she acted in Gulaab Gang in 2014, though she had made her appearances as a judge on reality shows on television. Total Dhamaal is a sequel to Double Dhamaal (2011. All the Dhamaals is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ashok Thakeria. Total Dhamaal features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Arshad Warsi as of now.

Says a trade source, “Indra Kumar approached Madhuri Dixit Nene a couple of months ago and is currently in talks with her. The negotiations are in the final stages. In the comedy franchise she and Anil will romance each other. If she gives her nod for Total Dhamaal it will be a re-union of sorts for everyone on board for the project. She will be back with Indra Kumar after 22 years (had last done Raja with him in 1995) who had given her three of her biggest hits in Dil, Beta and Raja. Madhuri will also re-unite after 25 years with one of her favourite co-stars Anil Kapoor with whom she was last seen in Khel (1992) and Beta (1992) and also Ajay Devgn with whom she was seen with in Deepak Shivdasani’s love triangle, Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke (2001).”

The partnership of Indra Kumar and Anil Kapoor has also been one of great box office triumph, even though their last outing together, Rishtey (2002) was not so successful. With one of Bollywood’s biggest comedy franchises ready to roll next year with such a top cast, Total Dhamaal seems a sure-shot family entertainer right now. Ajay, Anil and Arshad will start shooting for the film from early next year. The earlier Dhamaals have revolved around four worthless vagabonds who earn their daily bread by cheating people and come across an agenda-driven police inspector (Sanjay Dutt) but Dutt won’t be seen in the third franchise this time.

Indra Kumar remained unavailable for comment.