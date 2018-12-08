SCOOP: Vidya Balan to make a special appearance in Boney Kapoor’s Tamil remake of Pink

Boney Kapoor is getting back to work mode and will be foraying into the Tamil industry. The producer, after the success of Sridevi‘s last film Mom, will be bankrolling the Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan – Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink. Thala Ajith will be leading the film while the lead actress is yet to be announced. Now, it seems like Vidya Balan too is set to star in the film.

As per sources, Vidya Balan is set to make special appearance in Boney Kapoor’s Tamil version of Pink. While it is yet to be confirmed what role she will be essaying in the film, it seems like the actress has not charged any fee for her appearances. Reportedly, the actress is doing the project for free.

While Thala Ajith will be the lead, Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose music for the film. H. Vinoth, who has made films like Theeran Adhigaram Ondru and Sathuranga Vettai, is set to direct the film. The casting for the other actors is still in progress.

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan will be next seen in NTR Biopic titled Kathanayakudu. The actress will essay the role of Telugu superstar and former CM of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao’s wife Basavatarakam. The first part of the biopic will release on January 9 next year. Vidya Balan is also starring in Mission Mangal alongside Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu among others.

Also Read: Vidya Balan opens up about taking up music lessons to play Basavatarakam in NTR biopic