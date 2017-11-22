SCOOP: Varun Dhawan replaces Salman Khan in Remo Dsouza’s daddy-daughter story

Remember a few months ago Salman Khan opted out of a dance film to be directed by Remo D’Souza about a single dad with two left feet who must learn dancing to join his 9-year old daughter on the floor during a dance competition.

Salman, reluctant to do the role from the start because he felt he couldn’t dance and also because he felt he was too old for the part, took the first opportunity to opt out of the project when producer Ramesh Taurani offered the superstar Khan Race 3. Salman simply cart lifted Remo D’ Souza and offered the Salman-Remo package to Taurani for Race 3.

But if you thought Remo was done with his dance film, you better think again. It is now reliably learnt that Remo would be doing the dance film that he was supposed to do with Salman with a new leading man Varun Dhawan.

Says a source in the know, “When Salman Khan opted out of his dance film Remo D’Souza asked Varun if would do it, Varun happily agreed. They have collaborated very successfully on ABCD 2. Another dance film seems just the thing Varun needs to do after the quirky socially relevant October with Shoojit Sircar wraps up this year.”

The source, however, is quick to point out that this is not ABCD 3. “This film has nothing to do with the ABCD franchise. Remo designed it for Salman Khan. But Salman was reluctant from the start and had even recommended Varun for the role. ‘This character sounds more like Varun than me,’ Salman pleaded with Remo.”

It looks after Judwaa, filling up Salman’s shoes has become a way of life for Varun Dhawan.