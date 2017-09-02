SCOOP: Varun Dhawan races ahead, Sidharth Malhotra’s killer plans for Ittefaq aborted

One of the clever lines in Sidharth Malhotra’s new film A Gentleman goes, “Yeh hai ittefaq or what the f…?”

With his big plans for A Gentleman falling short of breath at the box office, Sidharth Malhotra who started his career alongside Varun Dhawan in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year is now definitely lagging behind his pal-rival.

Sidharth’s last film Baar Baar Dekho was a box office dud. He definitely needed A Gentleman to be a hit.

A big hit.

Far from it A Gentleman threatens to come a cropper at the box office. And with Varun’s Judwaa 2 which opens next month, promising to be the ninth consecutive hit of his career, there is no love lost between Varun and Sidharth. Apparently Sidharth has been sending feelers to Karan Johar to cast him in another film, and that too in a straightforward romantic role like Student Of The Year.

Says a source, “Sidharth Malhotra had been doing too many quirky off-white almost-grey roles. Ek Villain, Brothers, and now A Gentleman are all on the darker side.” Even his next film Ittefaq features Malhotra as a psychologically traumatized suspected killer on the run. Apparently, there were plans to turn the original plot around (it’s a remake of the 1969 Rajesh Khanna hit) to make Sid Malhotra into the killer of this whodunit.

Not anymore.

Says a source from Dharma, “Sid wants to lighten the load. He wants Karan Johar to produce an all-out romantic film for him. The no-opening to low-opening collections of A Gentleman have come as a shock to Sid. He had put his blood sweat and tears into it.”

With arch-rival (they no longer pretend to be chaddhi buddies) Varun Dhawan racing ahead with every release, it is time for Malhotra to put on the thinking cap.