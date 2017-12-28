SCOOP: Title of Shah Rukh Khan-Aanand L Rai’s next begins with ‘Z’; to be unveiled on January 1

One of the highly awaited films of 2018 is undoubtedly Tanu Weds Manu director Aanand L Rai’s next, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role. The film is being keenly awaited as SRK will be seen as a dwarf. Moreover, it also reunites him with his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-actors, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

However, the film remained untitled for a long time. The title has been finalized a few months ago, as revealed by Shah Rukh Khan. But it has not been revealed to the world yet. A lot of speculations have gone around regarding the name of the film but it all turned out to be wrong. Now prominent numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani has shared some excited details about the film that has made Shah Rukh Khan fans very happy. In a video posted by him on December 24, he has talked about the predictions of the year 2018 and while doing so, the topic veered towards Aanand L Rai, who has been one of Sanjay B Jumaani’s clients since years. In the video, he can be heard saying that the name of the film starts with the alphabet ‘Z’. He also tells that the title of the film will be revealed on January 1, 2018.

This is not the first time that Shah Rukh Khan will be making an important announcement regarding his film on January 1. In the past, he has revealed the posters of his film Ra.One, Chennai Express and Happy New Year on the first day of the year in 2011, 2013 and 2014 respectively. Will Shah Rukh only reveal the title of the film or will there be a poster as well remains to be seen. This flick is all set to release on Christmas 2018.

Sanjay B Jumaani is a prominent numerologist who is well respected in industry circles. In recent times, he is the one who recommended an extra ‘L’ in Irrfan Khan-starrer Qarib Qarib Singlle. He also suggested Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana to make modifications in the spellings of their names for success. In fact, Aanand L Rai added an extra ‘A’ in his name after Sanjay B Jumaani suggested. The numerologist also persuaded him to change the name of Tanu Weds Manu’s sequel from Tanu Weds Manu 2 to Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Even Baahubali 2 was changed to Bahubali 2. Dots were removed in PK by Sanjay B Jumaani as according to him, they serve as full stops.