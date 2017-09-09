SCOOP: Sunny Deol snubbed by Amrita Singh over son Karan’s launch

Sunny Deol’s son Karan is being launched by his doting dad in a film affectionately named Pal Pal De Ke Paas after a song from Sunny’s legendary father Dharmendra’s film Blackmail. However a little-known fact about the film’s genesis is that Sunny Deol ardently wished to bring his son Karan and his first co-star Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara together in their maiden appearance. However Amrita shot Sunny’s idea down.

Says a source close to Sunny Deol, “Though Amrita has denied that Sunny ever approached her, the fact is Sunny was very keen to launch Amrita Singh’s daughter with his son. Amrita and Sunny have shared a very strong bonding and a durable friendship ever since they came together for their launch in Betaab. Sunny never expected that Amrita would be reluctant about launching Sara with Karan. When Sunny who is extremely sensitive sensed her lack of excitement at the idea, he simply withdrew the offer. He didn’t give Amrita a chance to say no.”

Amrita Singh, it seems, was taken up with the idea of her daughter being launched by Karan Johar. This of course didn’t happen and Sara will now be seen for the first time with Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. We wish both the newcomers all the best.