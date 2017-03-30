SCOOP: Has Sony TV FINALLY found a replacement for Sunil Grover in The Kapil Sharma Show?

The infamous mid-air spat between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover gave birth to many outcomes. Firstly, the widely loved Sunil Grover quit the show and has firmly refused to make a comeback, despite many request and pleas from many, including Kapil Sharma himself. This was followed by the quitting of Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar as well. Besides that, the once-superlative TRPs of the widely watched ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ started plummeting big time. To counter many such after effects, Kapil Sharma tried and introduced the likes of Raju Shrivastav, Sunil Pal and Ahsan Qureshi, only to meet with undesirable results.

Amidst all this, we found out that someone extremely special who is going to come to Kapil’s ‘mohalla’. This was tweeted by the channel on the social media which stated “Koi aa raha hai Kapil ke mohalle mein apni kalakari ka dhamaka karne. Stay tuned to know what’s going to happen in #TheKapilSharmaShow.” There is a strong buzz that, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has finally found its replacement of Sunil Grover, although there has been no official announcement of the same.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma, who has been oscillating shooting for ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and his upcoming film Firangi, continues to be a tensed up man. While on one hand, he has to resurrect the channel’s dipping popularity, on the other hand, he has to reinstate the faith that stars once had in him and his show. Additionally, there has been string buzz that, Sony TV may just not renew its contract with Kapil Sharma, in lieu of the recent happenings.

Watch this space for developments.