SCOOP: Shatrughan Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Shakti Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi to come together for the FIRST TIME on RADIO in MAHABHARATA!

While the epic story of Mahabharata has been shown on various platforms in television and radio (B R Chopra’s tele-serial Mahabharata, was broadcast on radio on the All India Radio in 2016) and Aamir Khan is planning a massive movie on it too, for the first time, some of Bollywood’s biggest stars will be coming together for it, for a radio show, titled Mahabharat, on a newly-launched radio channel. Some of other Bollywood and television’s top stars are said to have been roped in to play some of the other characters of the show. Both the shows will have a grand launch this month.

The Mahabharata is an epic legendary story of the Kaurava and the Pandava princes and their fallout leading subsequently to the Kurukshetra war which was won by the Pandavas. It also contains spiritual and philosophical material, including the Bhagavad Gita, which was narrated by Lord Krishna to the Pandava prince Arjun, during the Kurukshetra war.

Says an actor associated with the show, “Shatrughan Sinha, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt, Dalip Tahil and Shakti Kapoor are some of the characters from the classic Mahabharat. We are playing the old characters of Mahabharat on radio and it’s going to be very big. Both the launches will be very big. Buzz is, Shatrughan Sinha is supposed to be playing Bheeshma Pitamah, Shakti Kapoor plays Shakuni mama aur woh sabke beech aag lagata hai, while Vivek plays Krishna and Sanjay Dutt plays Yudhisthir.”

Shakti Kapoor affirms, “I am doing two shows on radio – Mahabharat and The Crime Master Gogo show. The star cast of Mahabharat is huge but I cannot talk about it.”

Talking of his other show, The Crime Master Gogo show, Shakti promises us that it’s going to be a laugh riot. “So many actors, including Shahid Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Shatrughan Sinha, Govinda, and my daughter Shraddha have wished me in their tongue-in-cheek way, for the show which starts from July. The show is about my journey in the film industry where I am talking about my relationship with all the actors, including Vinod Khanna, Amjad Khan, Feroz Khan, Raj Kumar Santoshi, Raza Murad, etc, my life, my work, where I came from. I have done 730 films and recorded 125 shows which will run for six months from Monday to Friday in the morning. I did it because the concept is amazing and now radio has a great reach among the masses and classes.”