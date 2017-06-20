SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter prepares for Bollywood debut

2018 will be the year when a slew of shining star kids will make their debut, from Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Jhanvi and Shahid Kapoor’s step-brother Ishaan to Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara.

Now comes the news from sources very close to Shah Rukh Khan’s family that the superstar is all set unveil a new generation of Khans in Bollywood. But wait. It’s not his popular son Aryan who is being launched as an actor. It’s his quiet confident daughter Suhana who will make her debut in a Karan Johar project in 2018.

Says the family friend, “Suhana is a born actress. An absolute natural. She has been diligently doing theatre performing in plays. In fact the formidable Shabana Azmi saw Suhana in a play and raved about her. Suhana is very serious about a career in acting while Aryan, in spite of all the media focus, has not made up his mind about what he wants to do.”

Apparently family-friend Karan Johar has been asked to “seriously consider” a suitable script for Suhana. With the second generation of Shah Rukh Khan’s family ready to take on stardom, it looks like the Khans are all set for another generation of superstardom in Bollywood.