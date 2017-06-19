SCOOP: Sanjay Dutt’s bio-pic will have plenty of real-life footage

So you thought it was going to be Ranbir Kapoor all the way in Raj Kumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt bio-pic? Wrong! There will be plenty of visuals showing the real-life Sanjay Dutt in the film.

Sources close to the film reveal that Hirani has got hold of extensive video footage from news channels and other sources showing the arrest of Dutt and other vital details from his controversial life. “They are using a lot of news reports and also home videos of Sanju’s childhood that Sanjay’s parents Nargis Dutt and Sunil Dutt shot” says a source.

Interestingly Sanjay Dutt hid “nothing” from Hirani. “He opened up his entire life to Raju. It was up to Raju what he wanted and didn’t want in the bio-pic,” says the source.