SCOOP: Sanjay Dutt and Sidharth Malhotra to star in Prakash Jha’s next

Prakash Jha is best known for his hard hitting political drama films. Now we hear that Jha is all set to direct his next venture. However, unlike his earlier films viz. Raajneeti, Jai Gangaajal and others, this one will be a heist film. If that wasn’t all, we hear that Jha has roped in none other than Sanjay Dutt and Sidharth Malhotra for the film.

Commenting on the same, a source close to the development says, “Yes Prakash Jha sir is making a heist movie that will star Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. Sanjay has liked the basic script of the film and is likely to commence work on the same by the end of the year.” Further talking about the rest of the cast, the source adds, “Prakashji met Sidharth Malhotra last week for a narration, and post that Sidharth has given his nod to the same.”

While it sure will be interesting to see Sanjay Dutt and Sidharth Malhotra together on the big screen, we also hear that currently the makers of the yet untitled film are on the lookout for the leading ladies. In fact, the search for the same has been narrowed down considerably and will be locked soon.

Back on the work front, Sanjay Dutt, whose life story will be on the big screen with the film Sanju has his hands full with multiple project viz. Torbaaz, Prassthanam, Kalank, Saheb Biwi Aur Gansger 3, Panipat and Shamshera.