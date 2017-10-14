SCOOP: Salman Khan won’t play grey, turns down villain’s part in Race 3

Race 3, which Remo D’Souza will direct, has a terrific part for the antagonist. In fact insiders say the villain’s part in Race 3 is the strongest character in the plot. So naturally everybody in the Race team thought Salman would be perfect in the antagonist’s part especially since he had never played the villain before.

But Salman Khan, after some thought, decided to let go of the grey part. He would rather play the protagonist even if it is less hard-hitting than t the villain’s part. Says a source close to the film, “Salman said no to the villain’s role in Race 3.The role has now gone to his friend Aditya Pancholi.”

This is not the first time that Salman has turned down a villainous part. Years ago he said a firm no to Abbas-Mustan’s Baazigar which had distinct shades of grey in it. Baazigar proved a turning point in Shah Rukh Khan’s career.

Salman is the pioneer of image conscious heroism on screen. He has constantly refused to play anti-heroes and villains as he feels it’s wrong for him to set a morally incorrect example for his fans. With the increasing growth in crime and abuse in our society, Farhan Akhtar is another hero who has now decided he will stay away from negative parts.

On the other hand actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rajkummar Rao will and play everything from serial killers to serial bombers because….well, someone gotta do the dirty job.