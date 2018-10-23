SCOOP: Salman Khan will make an appearance in Iulia Vantur’s debut film Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala

He isn’t known to be big – hearted for nothing. Salman Khan will soon share a slice of his largesse with his rumoured Romanian girlfriend Iulia Vantur who makes her debut as a leading lady in Prem Soni’s Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala. It is learnt that a very special role is being written into this film on a tourist’s ecstasy and trauma as she seeks spiritual salvation.

Says the source, “Salman is not only close to Iulia. He is also very fond of the director Prem Soni who directed him in Mr & Mrs Khanna. When Prem Soni fell ill some years ago, Salman offered all the support. Now when Prem is again directing a film with Salman’s girlfriend in the lead, it is only natural that Salman would pitch in.”

We can hardly wait to see how Salman Khan is accommodated into Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala.

