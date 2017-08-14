SCOOP: Salman Khan to sit on the editing of Tiger Zinda Hai

Now that the film is nearing completion, Salman Khan will be personally supervising the editing of Tiger Zinda Hai. Director Ali Abbas Zafar has no objections over Salman’s collaborative spirit. In fact he welcomes it.

Says a source close to the development, “After the failure of Tubelight, Salman is not taking any chances. There were many points on which Salman Khan disagreed with director Kabir Khan but he gave in to Kabir’s decision. But this time Salman will make sure that Tiger Zinda Hai is edited as per his own vision of the film.”

In fact sources say Salman Khan has gradually been inching towards the technical side of filmmaking. Dabangg 2 which Arbaaz directed was personally edited by Salman.

Close friends of Salman Khan say he is “most definitely” going to direct a film soon.