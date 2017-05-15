SCOOP: Salman Khan to buy real estate for rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur

BySubhash K. Jha
  • 0
  • Comments

SCOOP Salman Khan to buy real estate for rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur

It looks like Salman Khan’s special friendship with his Romanian girlfriend is about to go to the next level. Having taken charge of her career with the collective family’s approval of launching (re-launching?) Iulia’s dormant film career, a very close friend of Salman now reveals that the superstar is “seriously searching” for a home for Iulia Vantur.

The prerequisite for the property pursuit is that it should be very close to Salman Khan’s residence. “They are searching for a home for Salman’s Romanian girlfriend somewhere close to his family residence Galaxy Apartments. Not just Salman, but Arbaaz and Sohail are also looking for a place that Ms Vantur can call her own,” says Salman’s buddy who has seen him go through several intense relationships all ending in heartbreak and bitterness.

“But this time there is something more, it seems,” says the friend. So is the new home for Iulia a gesture taking the relationship to the next level? “Probably,” says the friend. “In any case she spends all her time with Salman’s family when she’s in India. So the new home is only a formality.”

