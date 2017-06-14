SCOOP: Salman Khan blocks Christmas 2019 for Kick 2?

He is gearing for his next collaboration with Kabir Khan, Tubelight, which is slated to release next week. This year, some of Salman Khan’s blockbuster films are all set to be revived like Tiger Zinda Hai (sequel to Ek Tha Tiger) and Kick 2. While the former has already gone on floor, there are many speculations about the second instalment of Kick.

Recent reports however assert that work on Kick 2 has indeed been kick started by Sajid Nadiadwala who made his debut as a director with the first instalment. Reportedly, the filmmaker has been quietly writing the script for the sequel which will take off from where the previous one had been left.

Let us remind you that in Kick, Salman Khan played the role of a robber, inspired by Robin Hood, who steals to help the needy, with Randeep Hooda essaying the cop who chases him. The film’s climax ended with Randeep reporting to his heads and is merrily surprised to see Devil aka Devi Lal walk beside as a cop.

While it is yet to be revealed if the rest of the cast including Randeep Hooda as well as Jacqueline Fernandez as Salman’s love interest will be retained for the sequel, we hear that an international action star will be seen against Salman in the film. Apparently, the film is high on action and the preparation will be quite extensive for the same.

With Sajid Nadiadwala busy with his other productions like Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2, he will be donning the role of a director for Kick 2 from 2019. The film is slated to go on floor at the start of 2019 and it has been learnt that the makers are aiming at blocking Christmas 2019 for Kick 2.