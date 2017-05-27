SCOOP: Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan to debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath?

Over the past couple of months there has been a lot of talk of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan making her big Bollywood debut. In fact reports have claimed that Sara would be seen making her debut in films ranging from Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 to the remake of the Hollywood flick The Fault In Our Stars opposite Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar. However, now we hear that Sara will in fact be seen in director Abhishek Kapoor’s next venture titled, Kedarnath.

If what we hear is true then, Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing screen space with none other than the M. S. Dhoni – The Untold Story actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Though an official confirmation on Sara’s inclusion in the project is unavailable, the film will mark the reunion of Abhishek Kapoor and his Kai Po Che star Sushant Singh Rajput after rumours of fallout between the two had surfaced when Sushant walked out of the director’s earlier project Fitoor.

As for the film Kedarnath, the film which is being produced by Ekta Kapoor is currently in the scripting stage. Commenting on the same, while opting to stay mum on the casting of the project, a source close to the development says, “Currently the script of the film is being worked on, once that is complete and locked will the makers look into casting.”