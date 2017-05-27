Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.05.2017 | 6:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Baahubali 2 Meri Pyaari Bindu Half Girlfriend
follow us on

SCOOP: Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan to debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

SCOOP Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan to debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath

Over the past couple of months there has been a lot of talk of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan making her big Bollywood debut. In fact reports have claimed that Sara would be seen making her debut in films ranging from Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 to the remake of the Hollywood flick The Fault In Our Stars opposite Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar. However, now we hear that Sara will in fact be seen in director Abhishek Kapoor’s next venture titled, Kedarnath.

If what we hear is true then, Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing screen space with none other than the M. S. Dhoni – The Untold Story actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Though an official confirmation on Sara’s inclusion in the project is unavailable, the film will mark the reunion of Abhishek Kapoor and his Kai Po Che star Sushant Singh Rajput after rumours of fallout between the two had surfaced when Sushant walked out of the director’s earlier project Fitoor.

As for the film Kedarnath, the film which is being produced by Ekta Kapoor is currently in the scripting stage. Commenting on the same, while opting to stay mum on the casting of the project, a source close to the development says, “Currently the script of the film is being worked on, once that is complete and locked will the makers look into casting.”

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

BREAKING Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor postponed

BREAKING Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic…

JP Dutta’s next titled Paltan to star Abhishek Bachchan, Sooraj Pancholi and Pulkit Samrat

JP Dutta’s next titled Paltan to star Abhishek…

Mohit Suri’s next to be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Goldie Behl

Mohit Suri’s next to be produced by Bhushan Kumar…

Farah Khan to judge the India Alive Short Film Festival

Farah Khan to judge the India Alive Short Film…

BREAKING Sanjay Dutt to be the chief guest at Bollywood Fest Norway

BREAKING: Sanjay Dutt to be the chief guest at…

Behen Hogi Teri producer arrested for hurting religious sentiments

Behen Hogi Teri producer arrested for hurting…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification