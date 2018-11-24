SCOOP: Ronnie Screwvala takes over Abhishek Bachchan – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Gulab Jamun?

Earlier this year, we had reported that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had been confirmed to play the lead roles in the film Gulab Jamun. In fact we had also reported that it was none other than Anurag Kashyap who had managed to get the two together after eight years, and that it was written and to be directed newcomer Sarvesh Mewara. Now, post the Me Too movement that happened in Bollywood, we hear that Ronnie Screwvala has taken over the reins of the project, as Kashyap’s production house Phantom was dissolved. In fact, sources say that Screwvala’s production house RSVP films has not only taken over Gulab Jamum but has also decided on replacing the director.

Talking about the same, a source close to the project says, “With the Me Too movement gaining steam most of the projects that feature Phantom Films are being reworked, and in the case of Gulab Jamun it is the same. Given the current scenario, and the indecisive future of the projects under the Phantom banner, Ronnie Screwvala stepped in to take over the project under his banner RSVP Films.” Talking about the film and its unit members, further the source continued, “With RSVP taking over the reins of Gulab Jamun, it is more than likely that a new director will be brought on board, replacing Sarvesh who was to direct the venture earlier.”

Reasoning about the directorial change, the source went on to add, “See given the cast of the film which includes Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the venture is by no means a small one. Now though Sarvesh has written the script and story of the film, he is a newcomer in terms of direction. So it is obvious that they would want the film to rest in more capable hands.” Though the source confirmed the directorial change, he refrained for disclosing who will be taking over now.

