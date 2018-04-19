SCOOP: Ranbir Kapoor’s Dutt Biopic trailer to be released during IPL match on April 24?

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to enthral us with his most ambitious project yet. He will be seen in the garb Bollywood’s ORIGINAL bad boy: Sanjay Dutt in an exhaustive biopic on the controversial life and times of the star. From the few pictures that have been leaked from the sets, Ranbir marvelled us with his amazeballs transformation to the handsome, rockstar personality of Dutt. His pics doing the Sanju Baba walk too grabbed enough eyeballs and piqued attention to the film. Finally, Ranbir and Dutt fans will get a sneak peek into the movie and it would be on the larger than life GRAND scale. We are not kidding. Makers are planning to showcase the trailer on a big screen in between an ongoing IPL 2018 match.

So on April 24, there is a match scheduled between Hyderabad Sunrisers and Mumbai Indians. As per plan, Ranbir and Dutt are going to be present at the same and release the trailer along with a 30 minute talk about the film. As per source close to the movie, Rajkumar Hirani will moderate the talk and Sanjay will talk about about how he was surprised to see Ranbir’s transformation. Hirani will also speak on how difficult it was to pen an engrossing script, especially since Sanjay’s life has been widely covered by the press.

The makers thought that the grand stage of IPL 2018 would be perfect to release the movie trailer as it would reach maximum people and grab eye balls. Now, this is a super exciting news to all film buffs considering that this is one of the most awaited films of this year which has the potential to catapult Ranbir straight to super stardom.

