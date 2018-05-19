SCOOP: Race 3 co-star Salman Khan to produce a film for Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol will be seen much in action, quite literally, in his next film Race 3. After a self-imposed sabbatical, the actor planned to return to films. He returned with Poster Boys [2017] but Race 3 is considered to be one of his biggest films. And very few may be aware that the actor’s name was recommended by Salman Khan. Considering his great camaraderie with the family, the generous Khan is contemplating on producing a film with Bobby Deol. It may be directed by Prabhu Deva.

Salman Khan shares a great bond with Bobby Deol. In fact, many stories of Bobby and Salman from the sets of Race 3 have been doing the rounds. The two fondly addressing each other as ‘Mamu’ and their gym shenanigans have often been a talk on the sets of Race 3. Also, Salman inspired and encouraged Bobby to build up a perfect body for the film. Readers may recall that the trailer of Race 3 too featured a glimpse of it.

Hence, the growing friendship between this Deol and Khan is said to be the reason behind this collaboration. Sources close to the development have also been claiming that Salman, who is considered to be very kind-hearted, is keen on reviving Bobby Deol’s career. Not just that! For the same, he has also requested his other friend Prabhu Deva to be a part of it.

Prabhu Deva, who has directed Salman Khan in their blockbuster Wanted, is currently working with the Khans again for Dabangg 3. While Prabhu is being associated with this Chulbul Pandey franchise for the first time, he has been asked to direct the Bobby Deol film post this one.

An official announcement on the details of the said film including its title is yet to be made.

As for their latest film Race 3, it also features an ensemble cast of Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film will release on June 15, marking the Eid release this year.