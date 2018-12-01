SCOOP: Prernaa Arora’s next with Deepak Tijori titled Dirty, Sexy, Mumbai

Prernaa Arora has been in news all of this year due to her legal hassle with Kedarnath and Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran teams. But, it seems like the producer is ready to be back on track and has begun sorting out her next projects. According to the sources, actor and director Deepak Tijori has been frequently meeting Prernaa, and they are likely to attempt an out of box genre movie. It seems Prernaa has been on a lookout for something extremely unconventional and content driven, as she has already explored commercial content and has tasted her share of commercial success too.

Whereas Deepak Tijori’s last release Do Lafzon Ki Kahani was a romantic film, which was truly speaking a decent attempt as a director. Unfortunately, last minute change of hands ducked its chances of a good release, which marred the commercial success inspite of getting good critical appraisals.

We hear Deepak Tijori has been working on this for over three months now, and the team is soon to approach actresses. Sources reveal that the film is a drama thriller, exposing the dark underbelly of Mumbai, and three women drive primarily this film. If we were to believe what’s floating, Dirty, Sexy, Mumbai is the working title.

Watch this space for more details.

