SCOOP: ‘Munnabhai’ Sanjay Dutt REPLACES ‘Circuit’ Arshad Warsi in Kabir Kaushik’s Chicago Junction

After his return from Yerawada jail, although, we haven’t seen much of Sanjay Dutt by far, we definitely know we will see more of him this year and the forthcoming year. With about three films in hand, now Sanjay Dutt has taken on yet another film, the thriller titled Chicago Junction. Sanjay has replaced Arshad Warsi who was initially supposed to do the lead role in this Kabir Kaushik directorial.

Interestingly, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi have been one of the most popular Jodis in the past courtesy the Munnabhai series. It featured Sanjay as the titular Munnabhai, a kind-hearted gangster and Arshad as his Man Friday, Circuit. After two instalments, Rajkumar Hirani even had gone on to announce the third one in the comedy series. But the talks on the same continue as the filmmaker and the actors became busy with other projects.

However, this time around, we hear the scenario is quite different, as the reel life Sanjay Dutt has replaced Arshad Warsi in this thriller. Chicago Junction is also expected to feature stalwart Pankaj Kapur.

Besides such popular actors coming together, director Kabir Kaushik apparently wants yet another addition to his ambitious thriller. He is keen on getting megastar Amitabh Bachchan on board. However, the talks with the veteran star is still supposedly in the initial stages, And also, Amitabh is yet to give his nod for the same. An official announcement on all the film details is yet to be made.

As for his other projects, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 which stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangda Singh, Kabir Bedi, Nafisa Ali, Soha Ali Khan among others. He also has the Nargis Fakhri starrer Torbaaz and also a multi-starrer comic caper titled Blockbuster.

