SCOOP: Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Ahwami Manjrekar to debut with Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3

Salman Khan is known to introduce fresh faces through his movies and has launched many actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, among others. This time around with Dabangg 3, he is set to launch yet another newbie. Her name is Ashwami Manjrekar and she is famous Hindi/Marathi actor and producer Mahesh Manjrekar’s eldest daughter. It is touted that she will make her screen debut with Salman’s Dabangg 3. Sonakshi will essay role of his wife Rajjo.

Well, Mahesh Majrekar is Salman Khan’s friend and is seen in many of his films. Their chemistry in Wanted, where the veteran actor played a corrupt cop was much appreciated! He even made an appearance in Dabangg as Sonakshi’s dad and his scenes with Salman were again lapped up by masses. He played Salman’s goofy father in Ready.

Co-incidentally, Ready was his last film as an actor and he turned his attention to making films after the same. So, it is special if Ashwami debuts with Dabangg 3! Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to Arbaaz Khan recently and he confirmed that the look tests for the film have already been done and there is progress on the project. He was unwilling to reveal any more details about the film and chose to remain tight lipped but very soon, an announcement will be made and we are waiting for the same.

Salman Khan’s Race 3 has just released and it has garnered massive numbers, earning Rs 29.17 crores on its first day. The film is the highest Day 1 grosser of 2018 till now.

