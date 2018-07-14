SCOOP: Luv Ranjan ropes in Mohit Suri to direct a film for his banner

After the blockbuster success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh, filmmaker Luv Ranjan is definitely soaring high. The filmmaker has many projects in the pipeline and with some of the most celebrated actors in the country. With an array of upcoming projects, Luv Ranjan is definitely taking his production house to next level.

Now, a source has revealed that Luv Ranjan has roped in Ek Villain director Mohit Suri to helm a project for his banner. While it is unclear what film exactly Mohit will be directing and who are the actors starring in it, it is reportedly clear that the two filmmakers are teaming up for a film. The project and the cast are yet to revealed.

Meanwhile, Mohit Suri recently directed a commercial for a phone brand which starred Kriti Kharbanda and Sidharth Malhotra. Interestingly, he will reportedly reunite with Sidharth Malhotra for a project with producer Ekta Kapoor. Another interesting scoop was that Ek Villain sequel is in works which will be co-produced by Ekta and Karan Johar. Mohit Suri will reportedly direct the romance drama as well.

Luv Ranjan, on the other hand, is set for his next film which stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu. He is producing another major project which once again stars Ajay Devgn alongside Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor. Besides these two films, his third production is a quirky comedy starring everyone’s favourite Rajkummar Rao. The untitled comedy flick is set in a small town in North India. They are still in the process of casting the leading lady.