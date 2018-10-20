SCOOP: Karan Johar’s heroine Tara Sutaria bags film with Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh (details inside)

Tara Sutari, who is set to make a smashing debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, was also locked in for Shahid Kapoor’s Arjun Reddy remake but could not go ahead with the project because she had date problem, owing to the fact SOTY 2 was pushed ahead. But the talented performer has already bagged her next with Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh. The film will be helmed by Milap Zaveri and our inside sources have informed us that Tara has been finalised for the part. Now not much is revealed about the said project but Sid and Riteish are a winning Jodi. They impressed masses with their last outing, Ek Villain, and it would be amazing to see them share screen space together, after so many years! Tara’s addition to this film is like a cherry on the top. Box office wise too, this seems like a winning combination.

There is another interesting thing about this project. Tara, who is a lead of SOTY 2 will be seen with Sid who was the lead of SOTY! Now, let’s see if these two Dharma protégés can make magic on screen. But all said and done, we are pretty excited for the film. Come back for more updates on Bollywood Hungama.

Tara made her last public appearance this week at the Dharma Productions’ grand event celebrating 20 years to Kuch Kuch Hota Hain. She looked SMASHING in a gown with a dramatic trail at the event. Tara is a trained singer and dancer. She has also been a Disney VJ.