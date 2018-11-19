SCOOP! Karan Johar ropes in Janhvi Kapoor to play IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena

The bio-pic epidemic is getting eminently contagious. Films based on real-life characters have begun to flood Hindi cinema, though not too many of them are about female characters. Changing that around is Karan Johar who is all set to produce a bio-pic on the Indian Air force’s female pilot Gunjan Saxena who was enormously active during the Indian army’s presence at the Kargil war.

What comes as a real surprise is the choice of actor to play the heroic pilot. Fresh from her debut in the Karan Kapoor-produced Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor is being thrown into the middle of a complex bio-pic about a women pilot during war-time. Says a source close to the development, “Karan Johar thinks Janhvi has the right posture and attitude to play Gunjan Saxena. No, Janhvi won’t actually fly a helicopter in the film. But she is going to learn how the helicopter works so she looks comfortable inside a helicopter.”

All we can say, Jahnvi has her mythic mother Sridevi’s blessing to get right into the role that any seasoned actress would give her right arm to play.

