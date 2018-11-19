Bollywood Hungama
SCOOP! Karan Johar ropes in Janhvi Kapoor to play IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena

BySubhash K. Jha

The bio-pic epidemic is getting eminently contagious. Films based on real-life characters have begun to flood Hindi cinema, though not too many of them are about female characters. Changing that around is Karan Johar who is all set to produce a bio-pic on the Indian Air force’s female pilot Gunjan Saxena who was enormously active during the Indian army’s presence at the Kargil war.

SCOOP! Karan Johar ropes in Janhvi Kapoor to play IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena

What comes as a real surprise is the choice of actor to play the heroic pilot. Fresh from her debut in the Karan Kapoor-produced Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor is being thrown into the middle of a complex bio-pic about a women pilot during war-time. Says a source close to the development, “Karan Johar thinks Janhvi has the right posture and attitude to play Gunjan Saxena. No, Janhvi won’t actually fly a helicopter in the film. But she is going to learn how the helicopter works so she looks comfortable inside a helicopter.”

All we can say, Jahnvi has her mythic mother Sridevi’s blessing to get right into the role that any seasoned actress would give her right arm to play.

