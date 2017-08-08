SCOOP: Kapil Sharma’s show not to be axed, but format will change completely

Rumours of Sony Entertainment axing Kapil Sharma’s very popular show are just that….rumours. Sources at Sony Entertainment confirm that the show will get yet another season of life, albeit with changes.

“The current format has run its course. Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar’s departure and Bharati Singh and Chandan Prabhakar’s re-entry are not the issue. We’ve realized that the entire show needs to be revamped,” says a Kapil Sharma team mate.

Kapil’s show will now take a break and come back with a completely different look and format. The focus on inviting Bollywood stars would be diminished.

However Sunil Grover is not being invited back to the show. “He is welcome back if he wants to return. But no one is sending him feelers, least of all Kapil.” says a team member. The other larger concern is Kapil Sharma’s health. The comic virtuoso has apparently had three pass-outs in the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

And Kapil’s team members blame his film aspirations for his health issues. “He spends close to 6 hours recording for the Kapil Sharma Show and then tries to shoot for his film Firang. The film is not going anywhere. It is a deadweight,” says a source in the know.