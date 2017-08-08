Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.08.2017 | 9:55 PM IST

SEARCH
Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Mom Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

SCOOP: Kapil Sharma’s show not to be axed, but format will change completely

BySubhash K. Jha
  • 0
  • Comments

SCOOP Kapil’s show not to be axed, but format will change completely

Rumours of Sony Entertainment axing Kapil Sharma’s very popular show are just that….rumours. Sources at Sony Entertainment confirm that the show will get yet another season of life, albeit with changes.

“The current format has run its course. Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar’s departure and Bharati Singh and Chandan Prabhakar’s re-entry are not the issue. We’ve realized that the entire show needs to be revamped,” says a Kapil Sharma team mate.

Kapil’s show will now take a break and come back with a completely different look and format. The focus on inviting Bollywood stars would be diminished.

However Sunil Grover is not being invited back to the show. “He is welcome back if he wants to return. But no one is sending him feelers, least of all Kapil.” says a team member. The other larger concern is Kapil Sharma’s health. The comic virtuoso has apparently had three pass-outs in the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

And Kapil’s team members blame his film aspirations for his health issues. “He spends close to 6 hours recording for the Kapil Sharma Show and then tries to shoot for his film Firang. The film is not going anywhere. It is a deadweight,” says a source in the know.

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

SCOOP: Salman Khan to star in Race 3, Remo…

SCOOP: THIS AGENCY will now be MANAGING…

Kapil Sharma hospitalized after fainting on…

SCOOP Kapil’s show not to be axed, but format will change completely" />

OMG! Has Kapil Sharma reduced his fee for…

Mithun Chakraborthy to feature in Krushna…

SCOOP: Salman Khan blocks Christmas 2019 for…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification