SCOOP: Julie 2 is based on the life of a well-known Tamil-Telugu-Hindi-Bhojpuri actress

The big secret that the makers of Julie 2 are trying to hide is out. The film and its actress-protagonist’s story is based on the life of a well-known glamorous actress of the 1990s and 2000s. This actress, whose name we are withholding to avoid legal trouble for the film, started her career with a Hindi film featuring one of the Khan superstars. But it was her booming career in the South, in Tamil and Telugu cinema, that made her a superstar.

However her torrid affair with a married Tamil-Telugu superstar drove her out of the South Indian film industry, with the fans of the Tamil-Telugu superstar threatening this actress with dire consequences if she broke his married life. The actress had to rush out of the South Indian film industry and went on to become a big name in Bhojpuri films.

All of the above incident and episodes from the real-life actress are replicated faithfully in Julie 2. Says Rai Laxmi, “I am not denying the similarities between my character and the actress you’ve mentioned. These similarities are there. I don’t know if they’re deliberate or just a coincidence.”

However Pahlaj Nihalani who is a presenter of Julie 2 clears the air . “It’s definitely based on the actress you’ve named. In fact one of the main actors who is part of our cast was also involved with that actress. We are not naming her, as we don’t want our film to be stopped. But once the film opens next Friday it will be obvious to all which real-life actress Rai Laxmi is playing.”

Does Nihalani anticipate any legal trouble? “It’s possible that the actress may recognize herself and come forward. However we have made sure she is not mentioned anywhere in any of the press meets,” says Nihalani.