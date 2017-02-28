SCOOP: Hrithik Roshan in talks with Ratan Tata to fund ‘CureFit’

After having impressed everyone with his Greek God looks, acting prowess and impeccable dancing talent, Hrithik Roshan had also exhibited his business acumen by launching his own lifestyle brand ‘HRX’. The latest update on Hrithik Roshan is that, he is in talks with Ratan Tata to invest in ‘CureFit’, a healthcare start up, which had been founded by the former Flipkart executives.

The one year old company ‘CureFit’, which had been started by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, had managed to raise around $20 million and has names like Kalaari Capital, Accel Partners and IDG Ventures, who form their investors. Speaking about the deal, Hrithik Roshan, who wanted to take an equity stake in the company, said that the said partnership would be mostly be a cash-plus-equity deal. If the buzz is to be believed, then, the aforesaid deal is expected to be finalised in the next few months.

Besides his investment in ‘CureFit’, Hrithik Roshan and his fitness instructor have reportedly designed a signature workout style under the ‘HRX’ brand, which is expected to be launched officially next month.