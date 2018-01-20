Scoop: Hrithik Roshan to commence shoot for Super 30 in Varanasi, to meet Nitish Kumar later in Patna

In February Hrithik Roshan starts shooting for his bio-pic on the Patna-based mathematics genius Anand Kumar. Except, that the film Super 30 won’t be shot in Patna initially but in Varanasi. Says a source in the know, “Producer Madhu Mantena and director Vikas Bahl wanted to shoot in Patna. But the practical impossibility of controlling crowds in Bihar obstructed this urge to be authentic. So now Hrithik shoots with Bahl and television actress Mrunal Thakur who plays Hrithik’s wife, in Varanasi from the first week of February”.

Thereafter Hrithik moves to Patna briefly to visit Anand Kumar’s home and get a feel of where he lives, and how. During his visit to Patna Hrithik will meet the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who is very close to the real Anand Kumar. In fact Anand will be joining the Super 30 team in Varanasi for a brief while. The entire film will be made under his supervision.

This is not the first time that a Bihar-based Bollywood film is being shot outside the State. Prakash Jha shot almost all his Bihar-based films outside Bihar. Last year, Arjun Kapoor shot in Patna for two days for Mohit Suri’s 2 States. “Hrithik Roshan too will shoot in the State Capital. But the majority of the fill be shot in Varanasi,” informs the source.