SCOOP: Frantic behind the scenes efforts on to sort out mess on Kapil Sharma’s Show

BySubhash K. Jha
With most of the prominent laughter raisers deciding to opt out of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, the show’s producers and channel broadcaster are frantically trying to work out a peace plan between the superstar Kapil Sharma and the star-in-his-own-right Sunil Grover, who clashed mid-air last week precipitating a twitter tussle that’s taken its toll on the show.

An actor, who was a guest on the show last weekend, says he had no idea of the behind-the-scenes tussle. “When we reached for the recording, we were told Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar would join us, as they are late. But, they never turned up. The show was managed almost entirely by Kapil who was as usual, a bundle of energy, sharp wit and edgy sarcasm. But, we missed the prominent presence of the other regular actors.”

In the meanwhile, in what could be seen as a significant development, Sony Entertainment, the channel that hosts ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, is frantically trying to bring about reconciliation between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover.

“It is being wrongly reported that Sunil is asking for a pay hike before considering a return to the show. Sunil has no intentions of going back to the show,” says a source close to Sunil.

The legal teams of the three parties viz., Sony Entertainment, Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma, are now considering the various options.

