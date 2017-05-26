SCOOP: Deepika Padukone to star in Badlapur 2?

With Varun Dhawan exploring the dark genre as he plays a man with only vengeance on his mind in Badlapur, the Sriram Raghavan hit is all set to get a second instalment. And if recent reports are to be believed, the cast will be headed by none other than Deepika Padukone.

Yes, apparently Deepika Padukone will explore this dark and gore genre of cinema as she will play a woman with motive and revenge in the said thriller. From what we hear, the makers were keen on taking ahead the franchise with a female protagonist. However, as of now the film is still in its initial stages.

It is being said that Deepika Padukone is the first and last choice for the role for Dinesh Vijan since the latter shares a great rapport with the actress. While she has been a part of most of his films, she recently also made a guest appearance in Dinesh’s directorial debut Raabta for the title song.

On the other hand, we hear that the film is all set to go on floor only in the second half of 2018 because of Dippy’s other work commitments. The actress is currently busy with Padmavati after which she is said to start work on Honey Trehan’s untitled film.