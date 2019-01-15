SCOOP: Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s film

The one thing that we won’t see in 2019 is real-life pair Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a film together. And that’s the level of professionalism the real-life couple intends to exercise over their respective careers. However, the heartening news is that Deepika will be seen again with Ranbir Kapoor, the actor whom she dated and lost before she was courted and won over by Ranveer Singh.

The film that will bring them together again after the successful Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, is Luv Ranjan’s next which features Ajay Devgn and Ranbir. Says a source, “In spite of two solid male stars, Ranjan’s film has a terrific role for the female lead. Deepika is the first choice and there’s no reason why she would turn down a plum role.”

The Luv Ranjan film begins shooting in mid-2019. By then Deepika would be done with her film Chhapaak directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Also Read: Sorry, no Deepika Padukone in Ranveer Singh starrer ’83