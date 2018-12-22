Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.12.2018 | 5:16 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kedarnath 2.0 Zero AndhaDhun Badhaai Ho Baazaar
follow us on

SCOOP: Bobby Deol to make debut on digital platform with India Strikes

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

While movies are the first priority of many actors, they are still taking plunge into the digital world. With Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte being successful in the web series world, many more are set to take chances. It seems like Bobby Deol is following the trend and is set to make his debut in the digital world.

SCOOP: Bobby Deol to make debut on digital platform with India Strikes

After four years of sabbatical, Bobby Deol returned to the movies with complete physical transformation in Salman Khan starrer Race 3. Soon, he was seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. Now, the actor is ready to make his debut in a web series titled India Strikes. While not much is known about the project yet, it seems like he is ready to essay an interesting role.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby Deol recently wrapped up Sajid Nadiadwala‘s production Housefull 4. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati, Chunky Pandey among others. While the film was in controversy due to Sajid Khan’s sexual harassment allegations, he was dropped from project right after it. Housefull 3 director Farhad Samji came on board to finish the film. It is slated for Diwali 2019 release.

Also ReadHOUSEFULL 4: When the team of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol and others dined together

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Nushrat Bharucha to have a dance…

Bigg Boss 12: Somi Khan refuses to swear on…

Box Office: Kedarnath follows same trend as…

Box Office: 2.0 Day 22 in overseas

Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar FINALLY responds…

CONFIRMED! Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 to…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification